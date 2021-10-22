https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210628/svadba-1738898212.html

The media found out the details of the upcoming wedding of Ben Affleck and J.Lo

The media found out the details of the upcoming wedding of Ben Affleck and J.Lo

The media found out the details of the upcoming wedding of Ben Affleck and J.Lo

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck plans to become the husband of singer Jennifer Lopez by the end of the year, according to the TV channel “360”. Radio Sputnik, 06/28/2021

2021-06-28T13: 51

2021-06-28T13: 51

2021-06-28T13: 59

society

wedding

Jennifer Lopez

ben affleck

show business – radio sputnik

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/14/1733173201_0:165:1220:851_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b54e5e98968196902fc43b0c45074c.jpg

MOSCOW, June 28 / Radio Sputnik. Hollywood actor Ben Affleck plans to become the husband of singer Jennifer Lopez by the end of the year, according to the TV channel “360”. Celebrities dated for two years: from 2002 to 2004. During the relationship, Affleck managed to propose to Lopez, but it never came to the wedding. The couple recently reunited. And this time, according to a source from The Sun, the actor is not going to lose his bride and wants to organize a wedding ceremony as soon as possible. He added that Affleck could repeat the marriage proposal made many years ago on July 24 right at J. Lo’s birthday. This year, this date marks the 52nd anniversary of the artist. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that J. Lo was looking for a house closer to a new lover, who, as the media suggested, was her former boyfriend Ben Affleck. Briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210628/vasilev-1738890280.html

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/14/1733173201_0:109:1220:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_efa5bba62f3a19851791a1c13c6e5c69.jpg

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, wedding, jennifer lopez, ben affleck, show business – radio sputnik