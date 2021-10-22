The Ministry of Energy assessed the forecast of the “end of the coal era” :: Economy :: RBC

There are no signs of a technological breakthrough that could help eliminate the use of coal in the energy sector. Coal will remain one of the main sources of energy until at least 2040

Photo: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg



The end of the coal era is quite likely before the end of this century, but this process will not be rapid. According to RIA Novosti, this was stated by Sergei Mochalnikov, Director of the Department for Foreign Economic Cooperation and Development of Fuel Markets of the Ministry of Energy.

“The question“ when ”is still difficult for me, because I do not see a technological breakthrough that would be able to radically restructure the energy sector while ensuring the required level of reliability and price,” he explained. Coal is one of the cheapest sources of energy now, and since there are still countries with “energy poverty” in the world, they will not be able to give up coal soon.

From this, according to Mochalnikov, it follows that until 2040 coal will remain one of the basic elements of the energy balance. However, the rejection of it will not happen overnight. “The energy transition is not a jump, it is a marathon, and every step in it must be verified so that we do not stumble and fall at every step without calculating all the consequences,” says Mochalnikov.

Coal prices in Europe climbed to record levels this summer and fall. The price of Russian thermal coal in the Baltic ports by mid-October increased to a record $ 200 per ton against just over $ 63 per ton in January this year. In early October, it reached $ 300 per ton. Coal prices are also increasing in other markets.