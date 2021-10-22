https://ria.ru/20211022/aukus-1755732361.html

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the risks after the creation of AUKUS

The Foreign Ministry announced the risks after the creation of AUKUS – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the risks after the creation of AUKUS

The use of the territory of Australia, which has a non-nuclear status, for the deployment of the military infrastructure of nuclear countries within the framework of the … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The use of the territory of Australia, which has a non-nuclear status, for the deployment of the military infrastructure of nuclear countries within the framework of the AUKUS partnership created with the United States and Great Britain carries risks for the security of the region, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Mashkov said in an interview with RIA Novosti. AUKUS, then we are carefully studying the possible consequences of such a step. At the same time, attention is drawn to the fact that within its framework it is supposed to use the territory of a non-nuclear state for the deployment of military infrastructure of nuclear states. This can create potential risks of destabilizing the situation in the field of international and regional security. ” , – said Mashkov. “With regard to the possibility of using American Tomahawk missiles by Australia, I will say frankly that the question does not correspond to the level of my salary. the ground version of this type of weapon, which is now being created in the United States, “he added. The creation of the AUKUS alliance by the United States, Great Britain and Australia will inevitably lead to a response from other countries in the region to potential threats. measures, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Mashkov said in an interview with RIA Novosti. “The formation of such strategic alliances will inevitably lead to a response from all participants in the regional formula for stability. What it will be is the national prerogative of each country. I am confident that this issue will be thoroughly analyzed in Moscow at the interdepartmental level and appropriate measures will be taken to ensure our regional interests and the security of the state properly, “Mashkov said. on withdrawing from the agreement on submarines with the French company Naval Group, the volume of which amounted to 56 billion euros. The agreement with France provided for the production of 12 Barracuda-class attack submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia’s decision to break the agreement “a stab in the back” .Read the full interview text & gt; & gt; & gt;

