The Ministry of Health of Belarus canceled the mandatory wearing of masks – Society

MINSK, October 22. / TASS /. The Ministry of Health of Belarus on Friday canceled the mandatory mask regime introduced on October 9 amid an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection.

“The requirement for the mandatory use of personal protective equipment by individuals when visiting objects, organizations, [использовании] automobile, with the exception of personal cars, air, water, railway transport, including the subway, “the Ministry of Health said. The corresponding decree of the department was published on the national legal Internet portal, it came into force on October 22.

The document also updated anti-epidemic measures during the period of registration of cases of COVID-19. It is about ensuring control by the heads of facilities and organizations over how respiratory protection equipment is used by workers and individuals, among other things, in the absence of the possibility of organizing conditions for maintaining a social distance (1-1.5 m).

On Tuesday, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at a meeting on the epidemic situation, criticized forced vaccination, as well as possible fines for the lack of masks and police raids to check compliance with the requirements of the mask regime.

In Belarus, there is an increase in the incidence of coronavirus. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health said that over the past day, doctors recorded 2,097 cases of infection. In total, 580,029 people have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic with a positive test result for COVID-19. Over the entire period of the spread of the infection, 4,466 patients with diagnosed coronavirus infection died.