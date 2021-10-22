The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed to allow shopping centers and cafes to let visitors with a QR code :: Business :: RBC

The new restrictions will lead to critical consequences for business, the department said. The Ministry asks to allow the shopping center and non-food retail to let visitors through QR codes and subject to sanitary requirements

Photo: Evgeny Odinokov / RIA Novosti



The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed to the regional authorities to allow non-food stores, catering establishments, as well as facilities providing personal services, during non-working days and other restrictions announced in the country due to COVID-19, to receive visitors in sales and service halls, provided that they have valid QR code. RBC has a copy of the agency’s appeal.

The ministry believes that tenants of shopping centers can continue to work if they provide admission to grocery stores, catering and other retail using QR codes, which will be checked at the entrance, and will comply with other anti-epidemiological measures (mask mode, social distance).

The department points out that additional restrictions on the operation of shopping centers, non-food stores, catering and consumer services in some regions may entail critical consequences for a business that has not recovered properly after last year. “We urge you to act very carefully and not overdo it with restrictions. Priority should be given to the observance of sanitary requirements in trade facilities and to stimulate the population to vaccinate, ”the Ministry of Industry and Trade believes.

