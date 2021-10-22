The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed to allow shopping centers and cafes to let visitors with QR codes

https://ria.ru/20211022/minpromtorg-1755895605.html
Russians with vaccinations were offered to make a new relief
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Industry and Trade appealed to the regional authorities with a proposal to allow visitors to visit shopping centers and cafes with a valid QR code. RBC wrote about this with reference to the text of the department’s appeal. The Ministry noted that the new quarantine restrictions could seriously harm non-food stores, catering establishments, as well as facilities that provide personal services. On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin at a meeting supported the proposal on days off in Russia with October 30 to November 7 and suggested to the heads of regions with a high incidence of COVID-19, if necessary, to introduce non-working days from October 23. The Kremlin press service later reported that Putin signed a decree on non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7, and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus infection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
