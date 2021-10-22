The new offering aims to increase the value of Binance Coin by lowering BSC fees.

With the continued growth of Binance’s own token, Binance Coin (BNB), Binance Smart Chain (BSC) developers have proposed additional measures to maintain the deflationary model of the token and increase its intrinsic value.

According to the new Binance Evolution Protocol, BEP-95, BSC developers are considering implementing a mechanism to burn a portion of the gas price in real time to reduce the supply of BNB and increase the value of BNB by increasing demand. According to the BEP, BNB holders will decide how to send the BSC gas reward.

While releasing the proposal on Friday, the BSC developers noted that the new BEP could reduce the total amount of BNB that validators and delegates receive from staking. The combustion mechanism will be enabled by introducing adjustable parameters for two system smart contracts to collect gas charges.

Created by Binance in 2017, BNB is designed to be a deflationary token, which means that Binance burns a percentage of BNB’s supply every three months to maintain the value of the token. Binance will stop burning BNB once 50% of the original supply is burned and only 100,000,000 BNB will remain.

The last BNB token burn occurred on October 18, with Binance burning 1,335,888 BNB ($ 640 million) in the 17th quarter.

The offer came amid the recent major rally in BNB, when the token surpassed $ 500 on October 20. At the time of writing, BNB is the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The token is trading at $ 495, which is about 44% higher over the past 30 days. According to CoinGecko, the all-time high for BNB was in May 2021, when the token surged to $ 686.

In August, the latest BIP is similar to the new transaction fee mechanism implemented for the London Ethereum upgrade. According to Etherchain, the current average rate of burning ETH is 3.76 ETH or $ 15,448 per minute.