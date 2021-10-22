The night in Moscow became the warmest in 73 years :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Konstantin Kokoshkin / Global Look Press



The night from 21 to 22 October became the warmest in 73 years of observing the weather, leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets told RBC.

Last night, the minimum air temperature in the capital did not drop below plus 12.1 degrees. Tishkovets noted that this is a record figure for the VDNKh base weather station in the entire history of observations. According to the expert, such a temperature is higher than the nighttime climatic norm for the summer months: June (plus 11.5 degrees) and August (plus 12 degrees). The chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, told RBC that the highest nighttime minimum air temperature in October was plus 14.7 degrees.

“The previous night maximum for October 22, 1984, when the city was + 8.2 degrees, was beaten. At another Moscow meteorological station Balchug, in the center of the megalopolis, it was even warmer, plus 12.8 degrees! “, – added Evgeny Tishkovets.

In addition to the temperature record, this night set a record for atmospheric pressure. According to the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, the atmospheric pressure on the night of October 22 in Moscow, at VDNKh, dropped to 730.9 mm Hg – almost 20 units below the norm. This is the lowest pressure in the last 43 years – on this day in 1978 it was 728.9 mm Hg.