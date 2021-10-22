The origin of alcohol, which poisoned the groom at the wedding, was revealed

It became known the origin of alcohol, which poisoned the groom and three guests at the wedding in Yuzhny Butovo. The men drank “brandy bought from the factory”, from which the 39-year-old groom later died, and his friend went blind.

As previously reported by “MK”, ​​the celebration took place on Friday, October 8 – after the registration of the registry office, the whole company went to the cafe “Chashka” on Akademika Semenov Street. The bride, who works as a forensic scientist, and her husband, a security guard at the shopping center, invited 13 guests to the holiday – among them were law enforcement officers.

On the tables, besides wine, martini and vodka, there were two decanters – with rum and cognac. The newlyweds brought alcohol with them in two 5-liter canisters.

Already at the holiday, one of the guests felt bad. The man, who raised more than one glass of brandy for the health of the young, began to see double in his eyes. In the evening of the same day, vomiting came off. The whole next day he suffered at home, trying to be treated with various drugs for poisoning. In the evening, I learned that the groom, on Saturday hung over by the alcohol remaining in one of the canisters, was taken to the hospital in a coma and subsequently died.

After the terrible news, the man hastily called an ambulance for himself. He had to spend almost two weeks in the hospital to regain his health.

Also in intensive care with him were neighbors on the table – the men were sitting next to the groom and were in the immediate vicinity of the decanters with the ill-fated drink.

One of the victims, a manager in a metropolitan company, lost his eyesight by 70% as a result of the accident. The man all day after the celebration complained about the veil in front of his eyes. Also, another guest of the celebration, the driver of the capital’s businessman, was in the hospital bed.

A criminal case was initiated, part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person by negligence).

The bride has already explained to the guards that alcohol was brought to the celebration through friends from the plant. They took alcohol there for a year and a half and were satisfied with the quality. During the last purchase for the celebration, they also grabbed the canister for themselves, drank from it, and everything went without consequences. Only the wedding canisters were of poor quality. It contained methanol.