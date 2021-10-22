https://ria.ru/20211022/ispytaniya-1755723063.html

The Pentagon confirmed the failure of tests of hypersonic weapons

The Pentagon has confirmed the failure of tests of hypersonic weapons – Russia news today

The Pentagon confirmed the failure of tests of hypersonic weapons

2021-10-22

WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Pentagon confirmed to RIA Novosti that the tests of hypersonic weapons were disrupted due to a problem with the accelerator, the department is conducting a check. Previously, the media reported that the test of hypersonic weapons in the United States was postponed due to an abnormal situation with a missile. The Pentagon explained that it was a “collection experiment data “, which on October 21 was to take place at the Kodiak cosmodrome off the coast of Alaska. Earlier reports of three successful tests of prototype components of hypersonic missiles were reported. In July, the US Air Force said a second test of an air-launched hypersonic missile (ARRW) failed after the engine failed to fire. The first test failed in April, with the launch vehicle being the problem. The US military is developing at least three types of hypersonic weapons – the Navy’s standard fast strike weapon, the long-range hypersonic weapon, and the same for the Air Force.

