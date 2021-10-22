The readers of the Ministry of Finance believe that Litecoin and Binance Coin will continue to rise in price. Poll results

Most of the readers of the Ministry of Finance voted against the sale of Litecoin and Binance Coin tokens from our cryptocurrency portfolio by the editors. After the vote, both cryptocurrencies began to rise in price.

The Ministry of Finance bought Litecoin and Binance Coin in its cryptocurrency portfolio in May this year. After that, both cryptocurrencies fell in price and the editors asked the readers if we should sell the assets before they lost even more in price.

979 readers took part in the voting on the Ministry of Finance website. Of these, 68% voted against the sale of the asset and only 18% were in favor of their sale. Another 7% believe that one of the tokens should be sold.

The majority of subscribers to our telegram channel also opposed the sale. Of the 708 people who took part in the vote, 57% voted against the sale. 26% believe that the asset should be sold. Another 10% voted to sell only Litecoin and 7% – only Binance Coin.

As the “Ministry of Finance” wrote, the voting results are mandatory, so we continue to keep these cryptocurrencies in the portfolio.

What’s with the portfolio now

Now the cryptocurrency portfolio of the Ministry of Finance demonstrates a yield of over 100%. Considering the last purchase of the Solana token, the editors invested UAH 17,500 in cryptocurrencies. During the entire investment period, our assets have risen in price by UAH 17,708. This growth was primarily driven by Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Currency Ticker Number of coins in the portfolio Coin price at the time of purchase, $ Coin price at the time of writing, $ Asset value, $ Change in the price of an asset in the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance, $ Profitability Ethereum ETH 0.174736 1059.36 4143.74 724,0606 538,952 291.16% Bitcoin BTC 0.005362 34221.9 63391 339.9025 156.405 85.24% Cardano ADA 18.8 1.9 2.1998 41.35624 5.63624 15.78% Solana SOL 0.37175794 150.07 204.3 75.9501 20,160 36.14% Ripple XRP 27.75 1.28 1.1 30.525 -4.995 -14.06% Binance Coin BNB 0.11811 605.32 497.29 58.7349 -12.7594 -17.85% Litecoin LTC 0.22069 324.23 199.59 44.04752 -27.507 -38.44%

At the time when the editors announced the vote, the Litecoin price was $ 184.07, and the Binance Coin price was $ 470.31. Since then, the first token has risen in price by 8.4%, and the second – by 5.7%. Although both cryptocurrencies are still cheaper than when the Ministry of Finance bought them.

We will remind, earlier the editors were interested in whether we should invest in the green energy sector. Then the majority of readers spoke out against these investments.