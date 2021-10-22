The reason for the historical collapse of the bitcoin rate on the Binance exchange is named

On the cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the United States, the sharp decline in bitcoin quotes on October 21 was explained by an error in the trading algorithm of one of the traders, Bloomberg reports, citing the site’s management.
“One of our institutional traders informed us that they have a bug in their trading algorithm that appears to have triggered a sell-off,” Binance.US said in a posting. Exchange representatives noted that the error has been eliminated.
According to the site, on Thursday at 12:34 pm Moscow time, the value of bitcoin fell by 88%, to the level of $ 8.2 thousand, but almost immediately returned to the previous value of about $ 65 thousand.This happened just a day after the rate of the main cryptocurrency of the world set a historical maximum, exceeding $ 66.1 thousand.
A similar short-term collapse occurred on May 6, 2010 in the US stock market, the Dow Jones index fell by 600 points (9.3%) in five minutes, during which time the market capitalization changed by about $ 1 trillion. The US authorities blamed the incident, which went down in history as “Black Thursday”, or Flash Crash, the British trader Navinder Sarao.
With the help of special software, he placed thousands of orders for large amounts on the exchange and canceled them immediately after placement. Thus, the real picture of demand was distorted, and other traders were forced to place orders approximately at the level of the program, which led to an unnatural rise or fall in quotations. Sarao made money off their difference. In 2016, the trader was arrested and then extradited to the United States, where the investigation of his activities continued until January 2020, when the court appointed him a year of house arrest.