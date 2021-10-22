The “red” zone of the Leningrad region will enter the QR-codes mode at the end of October

Antique measures have been tightened in the Leningrad region: the period of transition to the system of QR codes for the “red” zone has been shortened. Sometimes even it will not be enough to get to leisure places. A passport may be required at the entrance.

According to the official telegram channel of the government of the Leningrad region, on October 22, Alexander Drozdenko signed a document on the change in the “antique” decree. According to him, the system of QR codes will be introduced in the “red” zone from October 30, and not from November 15, as previously planned… The same requirements remain in the “yellow” zone.

In addition, to confirm the ownership of the QR code, visitors may be asked to provide an identity document. A self-isolation regime has also been introduced for unvaccinated and non-coronavirus residents over 65 years old. Employers are advised to send the elderly to work remotely.

As of October 22, the distribution of districts by zones is as follows:

– in the “red” zone – Boksitogorsky, Gatchinsky, Kirishsky, Tikhvinsky, Slantsevsky, Vsevolozhsky districts and Sosnovy Bor;

– in the “yellow” zone – Kingiseppsky, Kirovsky, Tosnensky, Podporozhsky, Priozersky, Volosovsky, Luga, Lodeynopolsky, Lomonosovsky, Volkhovsky and Vyborgsky districts;

We recall that according to new antique restrictions in the Leningrad region to enter theaters, cinemas, circuses, swimming pools, fitness rooms, you must provide a QR code or a three-day negative PCR test. Documents confirming covid status are not required to go to a pharmacy, grocery store, restaurant, cafe, hospital, or to travel by public transport or taxi.