The remains of the groom of the blogger Petito, who died in strange circumstances, were found in the USA – Gazeta.Ru

In the United States (Florida), human remains were found. Forensic experts found out that they belong to the fugitive groom of the missing and then found dead blogger Gabrielle Petito. It is reported by Evening Standart. They went on a journey together, but the groom returned alone.

When the girl was found dead, Brian Londry fled as he became the prime suspect.

“Comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains belonged to Brian Londry,” the FBI Denver office said in a release.

American blogger Gabby Petito, mysteriously strangled with encrypted message could ask his mother for help. Despite the fact that Petito last contacted her mother on August 25, two unusual SMS messages were later sent from her phone. An August 27 message said “Can you help Stan? I continue to receive messages and voice calls from him, “and on August 30, an even shorter text:” There is no connection in Yosemite Park. “

Despite the fact that Petito’s grandfather is really called Stan, her mother immediately suspected that something was wrong, since the girl never called her grandfather by name. It is noted that STAN is also an acronym for the phrase “Send the Authorirites now!” (Immediately send representatives of the authorities – ed.) Used in the environment of law enforcement agencies. Users assume that the girl could understand that they wanted to kill her, but was under surveillance, so she tried to call for help unnoticed.

There was also a version that STAN is a reference to a song by rapper Eminem, in which a young man kills his pregnant girlfriend. However, this version was dismissed after the chief medical examiner of Teton County reported that Petito was not pregnant at the time of her death.

The body of the video blogger was discovered September 19. Police suspected that her fiancé, Brian Londry, might have known something about her murder, but at first he refused to comment and then disappeared altogether.