American forensic experts have established that the human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Londry, the fugitive fiancé of the mysteriously deceased Gabrielle … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. American forensic experts have established that the human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Londry, the fugitive fiancé of the mysteriously deceased Gabrielle Petito, the FBI said. Records confirmed that the human remains … belong to Brian Londry, “the FBI’s Denver office said in a release. Londry’s parents had previously told police that soon after returning home, he could go hiking in a nature reserve near his Florida home. The search continued for more than a month. The remains, along with Londri’s backpack and laptop, were found in a nature reserve in Florida, in an area that until recently was hidden by water. Experts have yet to determine the cause of the young man’s death. Londry disappeared in September after one returned home to Florida from a road trip he took with his 22-year-old fiancée. He refused to answer questions about the fate of Petito. The girl was later found strangled, and 23-year-old Londri was put on the federal wanted list.

02:41 10/22/2021 (updated: 03:12 10.22.2021)

WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. American forensic experts have established that the human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Londry, the fugitive fiancé of the mysteriously deceased Gabrielle Petito, the FBI reported.
The identification, which was made on the basis of dental data, brings closer the denouement of a mysterious story, which has been following all of America for more than a month.
