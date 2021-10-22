https://ria.ru/20211022/zhenikh-1755718310.html
The remains of the groom of the mysteriously deceased girl were found in the USA
The remains of the groom of the mysteriously deceased girl were found in the USA – Russia news today
The remains of the groom of the mysteriously deceased girl were found in the USA
American forensic experts have established that the human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Londry, the fugitive fiancé of the mysteriously deceased Gabrielle … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
2021-10-22T02: 41
2021-10-22T02: 41
2021-10-22T03: 12
USA
Florida
FBI
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147423/28/1474232857_0:107:3000:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_de04f3659c3670c2cec65d5a3514b58b.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. American forensic experts have established that the human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Londry, the fugitive fiancé of the mysteriously deceased Gabrielle Petito, the FBI said. Records confirmed that the human remains … belong to Brian Londry, “the FBI’s Denver office said in a release. Londry’s parents had previously told police that soon after returning home, he could go hiking in a nature reserve near his Florida home. The search continued for more than a month. The remains, along with Londri’s backpack and laptop, were found in a nature reserve in Florida, in an area that until recently was hidden by water. Experts have yet to determine the cause of the young man’s death. Londry disappeared in September after one returned home to Florida from a road trip he took with his 22-year-old fiancée. He refused to answer questions about the fate of Petito. The girl was later found strangled, and 23-year-old Londri was put on the federal wanted list.
https://ria.ru/20210920/poisk-1750882848.html
https://ria.ru/20211008/ubiystvo-1753637652.html
USA
Florida
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147423/28/1474232857_385-0:2796:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_a0096aa1948c8f9ba08b0cf5ac64574d.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
usa, florida, fbi
The remains of the groom of the mysteriously deceased girl were found in the USA
September 20, 02:56
The remains of a girl found in the United States, the search for which was followed by the whole country
“Comparison of dental records has confirmed that the human remains … belong to Brian Londry,” – said in a release from the Denver office of the FBI.
Londri’s parents had previously told police that shortly after returning home, he could go hiking in a nature reserve near his Florida home. The search continued for over a month.
The remains, along with Londri’s backpack and laptop, were found in a nature reserve in Florida, in an area that until recently was hidden by water.
Experts have yet to determine the cause of the death of the young man.
Londri disappeared in September after one returned home to Florida from a road trip he took with his 22-year-old bride. He refused to answer questions about the fate of Petito.
The girl was later found strangled, and 23-year-old Londri was put on the federal wanted list.
October 8, 11:32 AM
Anti-vaccine man accused of murdering pharmacist brother in usa