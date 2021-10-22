The ruling coalition of the Czech Republic announced the revision of relations with Russia and China

The new liberal ruling coalition of the Czech Republic intends to revise the country’s foreign policy. This was announced on Wednesday, October 20, by the Ceske Noviny edition, citing the developers of the coalition program project.
The authors of the program want to reconsider relations with Russia and China, emphasize the danger of hybrid threats, and also want to prevent “non-democratic states” from accessing key national infrastructure facilities.
It is reported that members of the new ruling coalition in the Czech Republic want to return to the foreign policy of the country’s first president, Vaclav Havel, which will focus on human rights and the development of civil society, as well as close cooperation with Germany and Israel. In addition, they intend to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP (now 1.34% of GDP), create a post of national security adviser and support the development of research and innovation in the defense sector.
A member of the working group preparing the program, Martin Dvorak, one of the possible candidates for the post of foreign minister in the new government, also announced plans to adopt the “Magnitsky law”. Such a law was first adopted in the United States in 2012 and included sanctions against some Russian citizens suspected of involvement in the death of auditor Sergei Magnitsky.
The latter claimed that he had uncovered a scheme of large-scale embezzlement of budget funds through illegal tax refunds by Russian security forces and officials, but he himself was accused of tax and corruption machinations and spent almost a year in jail in the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center, where he died in November 2009. American laws were later passed in Estonia (in 2016), the United Kingdom, Canada and Lithuania (in 2017), and Latvia (in 2018). In Russia, the measures taken in the West in connection with the death of Magnitsky have repeatedly condemned and declared the inadmissibility of politicizing the Magnitsky case.
The victory in the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, held in early October, was won with 27.8% of the vote by the center-right coalition “Together”, which consists of three opposition parties. In second place is the movement of the current Prime Minister Andrei Babishche (27.1%). The third place was taken by the center-left opposition coalition of the Pirate Party and the movement “Heads and Independents”, which after the elections joined forces with “Together” and is in the process of forming the leadership of the parliament and the cabinet with the winners. Now the opposition has a combined majority of seats in the Chamber of Deputies – 108 out of 200. For the post of prime minister, both coalitions nominated the leader of one of the parties in the Together coalition, Peter Fialu, known for his skepticism about the prospects for Czech relations with Russia and China.
In April of this year, a diplomatic crisis occurred between Moscow and Prague after the Czech authorities accused the Russian special services of organizing explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014 (the weapons were allegedly intended for Ukraine). Russia denies all accusations of involvement. The Czech Republic expelled 18 Russian diplomats from the country, in response Russia expelled 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow. In May, the Russian government approved a list of “unfriendly” foreign states, which included only the United States and the Czech Republic.