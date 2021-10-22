The ruling coalition of the Czech Republic announced the revision of relations with Russia and China

The victory in the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, held in early October, was won with 27.8% of the vote by the center-right coalition “Together”, which consists of three opposition parties. In second place is the movement of the current Prime Minister Andrei Babishche (27.1%). The third place was taken by the center-left opposition coalition of the Pirate Party and the movement “Heads and Independents”, which after the elections joined forces with “Together” and is in the process of forming the leadership of the parliament and the cabinet with the winners. Now the opposition has a combined majority of seats in the Chamber of Deputies – 108 out of 200. For the post of prime minister, both coalitions nominated the leader of one of the parties in the Together coalition, Peter Fialu, known for his skepticism about the prospects for Czech relations with Russia and China.