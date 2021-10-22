The Russians took the non-working day regime for an invitation to a spree

In Russia, a non-working day regime was introduced from October 30 to November 7, in Moscow – new restrictions from October 28. Due to the coronavirus, Rospotrebnadzor recommended that Russians refrain from traveling. But, as it turned out, the threat of illness and death to citizens is not a decree. As well as representatives of the tourism business.

Yesterday, the domestic tourism industry happily reported that “after the announcement of additional vacations, Russians are actively purchasing tours and tickets for the upcoming non-working days, the demand for Turkey, Egypt, the Russian Black Sea coast and domestic tourism in the regions of the Russian Federation has skyrocketed.”

But today, apparently, she caught herself and confines herself to scant messages that “does not record cancellations of bookings in areas where antiquarian measures have been tightened.”

Of course, the Russian authorities did not formally announce restrictions on holidays abroad, but any adult understands that lockdowns are not simply announced. Although, apparently, not everyone: the Turkish tourist press all over the world rejoices in the “Russian explosion in the off-season” – the explosive demand from Russians in the unpopular off-season. It turns out that after the announcement of the “vacation” – that is, in just a couple of days – the demand for holidays in Turkish resorts from Russia increased by almost a third. By the same amount, according to domestic booking services, after the news of the “vacation”, the total number of air ticket bookings also increased: Turkey is in the lead (49% of the total number of bookings), Egypt is in second place (24%), followed by the UAE and Sochi.

Today, the domestic tourism industry in the official field about its successes in the field of domestic tourism speaks out much more modestly than yesterday – they say, it is generally not included in the list of the most popular travel destinations during the November holidays.

– An unexpected joy, the demand has grown a lot! – privately shared in the capital’s travel agency. – Turkey, Egypt, Sochi, Crimea. Muscovites are very interested in river cruises. If only lockdowns were not introduced in Russian regions! Then, you see, we’ll fix things!

– What kind of river cruises?

– Along the Volga. Myshkin, Nizhny, Ples, Kalyazin are the Russian gold standard, in general.

– Isn’t it cold for cruises in November?

– Oh, there are very comfortable ships, like sanatoriums. Well, they are mainly bought by elderly people from 60 and older, they just have such a measured rest, fresh air, five meals a day. And with children, of course, they want to go to the sea at this time of the year.

That is, river cruises, apparently, go to the very same Muscovites over 60, whom the mayor very much asked to stay at home or in the country and breathe the air no further than the nearest park.

– Aren’t you afraid to pick up a covid on a cruise? – I am interested in an elderly couple who are going on a cruise along the Volga.

– Firstly, we are vaccinated, – they answer me. – Secondly, in Moscow everything will be closed anyway, there is nothing to do. And thirdly, this year there will be no round-ups, so you can safely go.

– I’m not talking about the raids, but about the infection. After all, the vaccinated can both get infected and infect!

– Oh, well, what to be, that cannot be avoided. Last year, everyone was honestly at home – and what’s the use? By the way, of our friends who were most afraid of all, he has already died.

Another resident of the capital, who has realized only the second part of the phrase “covid vacation”, flies to Cuba, for the sake of attracting tourists, has removed all kinds of covid restrictions.

– Aren’t you afraid to get sick?

– I work with such VIPs who certainly have something to lose. And they certainly love themselves and value their health. And every one of them bought vaccination certificates. But because of the pandemic, none of them missed the opportunity to breathe sea air. They regularly fly to the sea and breathe, they say that this is the best prevention of covid. And since they have already given me a week of freedom from them, I will also fly for prevention.

And here is a couple of Muscovites with two little sons – a first grader and a kindergartener. The head of the family had the opportunity from October 28 to November 7 not to go to the office, and my mother realized that in connection with the closure of the school and kindergarten, all three household members would be in her care and wanted everything ready to go to the holiday home. The head of the family obediently bought a ticket to the Black Sea.

– Aren’t you afraid?

– I’m afraid! – the head of the family is recognized. – But only that my wife will wash me down alive this week. I first booked the tours, she was delighted. But then I only learned that the unvaccinated should be taken to our holiday home for antibodies. And my wife was ill a year ago and categorically does not want to be vaccinated, but she no longer has antibodies.

I tried to replace Sochi with the Crimea, but everything is tough there, only the vaccinated are allowed. I don’t know what to do now.

