the shortage in stores turns the USA into the USSR, but Psaki does not see this as a tragedy – InoTV

When Americans complain about the lack of staff and empty shelves in stores, the media and authorities only laugh at these complaints and invite people to “lower expectations,” Fox News reports. According to TV presenter Greg Gutfeld, White House spokesman Jen Psaki will always find something to cheer up citizens as America transforms into the Soviet Union.

Americans are terrified: the store shelves are empty, like the head of the president. But the problem has a solution: you must lower your expectations! The economy is heading towards collapse, but don’t worry, we are turning into the Soviet Union.

Here’s what may seriously worry the average American this week: the supply chain crisis is crushing business and consumers, planes with underage migrants arrive in New York late at night … By the way, the last time the Democrats organized such flights with Jeffrey Epstein! (Hum of disapproval.) Oh yes, how dare I ?! And the trillion-dollar bill will become a stone around the neck of the entire country … It seems like the time is right for the White House to clarify, isn’t it, Jen?

JOURNALIST: It was very clear that the supply situation was not improving. People couldn’t get their dishwashers, furniture, treadmills … not to mention many other things on time. So why …

JEN PSAKI, White House Press Secretary: The tragedy of delayed treadmill delivery?



JOURNALIST: Why does the administration fly thousands of migrants from the border to Florida and New York in the middle of the night?

JEN PSAKI: I’m not sure if this happens in the middle of the night.

JOURNALIST: At 02:13, at 04:29, very early in the morning.

JEN PSAKI: And here we are discussing early flights. Earlier than you would like.

JOURNALIST: Does the president still think his Rebuild Better Plan plan will not add a cent to the national debt?

JEN PSAKI: That’s right, it won’t add.

JOURNALIST: Why should Americans believe this?

JEN PSAKI: Because it won’t add.

We must give her credit, she really knows how to look at things optimistically. Her glass is half full, let alone the shelves in our grocery stores! I wonder if she’s always like this?

JOE MAKIE, comedian (as victim of a street robbery): This guy just stole my bag!



KATHRINE TIMPF, presenter Fox Nation (as Jen Psaki): This is great! Now you don’t have to… uh… carry it. And you probably … uh … posture will improve.



JOE MAKIE: But, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, my wallet is in there too!



CATHERINE TIMPF: Now this money is redistributed in favor of this disadvantaged … uh … criminal. It was a little selfish of you … uh … to keep those croutons for yourself.



JOE MAKIE: But I can’t buy anything else! Honestly!

I wish I had the same positive attitude! But it’s not surprising that Biden’s team is happy with everything: when you have insanity, you don’t remember the best times!

Of course, the media fully support Biden’s strategy. WaPo * – short for The Washington Post … However, if it’s The Washington Post, everything is already clear … The newspaper published an article which says that you shouldn’t complain about the lack of services or staff, instead just lower your expectations, you idiots! Look, you can skip the food line if you don’t want to. Just starve! Or put up with the wait.

In addition, raising expectations means that the state apparatus will have to do some work. Let’s better lower expectations! We even made a useful video for you so that more Americans can get into this idea.

VOICE BEHIND THE SCENE: Hello kids! Have you heard of the so-called nationwide supply crisis? There is a lot of misinformation around, but the truth is, stockouts are the best time to lower your expectations of life!

Of course, people may have to queue up for food aid … But listen, this is a great opportunity to meet your neighbors!

No toilet paper on store shelves? It’s not a problem! Don’t forget, you eat a lot less!

Is gasoline getting more expensive? This means less money will be spent on your addiction to pills! It’s time for you to quit drugs anyway! And one more thing, comrade: it is much easier to fulfill your norm of steps per day if you travel less by car!

You see, children, the sooner you learn to love Sovietization, the sooner you come to the realization that the American dream was a nightmare!

Remember: it was too easy for you for too long!

Air date Oct 20, 2021.



* Leading Fox News plays with the consonance of the acronym WaPo (abbreviated name of the newspaper The Washington Post) and whopper in the meaning of “blatant lie” (approx. InoTV).