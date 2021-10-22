The situation with the coronavirus has worsened in 14 regions of Russia | News | News

The situation with the coronavirus has worsened in 14 regions of Russia over the past week. This was announced on Friday, October 22, by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova.

“The situation has become more complicated in the Astrakhan, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, Samara, Sverdlovsk, Rostov regions, in the Altai, Perm and Trans-Baikal regions, in the republics of Mordovia, Adygea, Karachay-Cherkessia, in the Yamalo-Nenets, Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous districts. The operational headquarters calls on everyone who plans working trips and travels in Russia during non-working days from October 30 to November 7 to take into account the indication on the map on the stopcoronavirus.rf website, ”Golikova told reporters.

She also reminded the Russians that the best protection is in the form of vaccinations, which are free in Russia.

Earlier that day, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the rate of vaccination against coronavirus in the country is lower than in European states. According to him, this is due to the low consciousness of Russians. At the same time, the country has accumulated vast experience in building up production potential with personal protective equipment. “A gigantic work has been done in this regard,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

He also pointed out that the non-working day regime introduced in the country is intended to interrupt the chain of diseases.

Also on Friday, Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the measures currently being introduced in Russia to stop the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 may be sufficient if the population continues to actively vaccinate. She stressed that in modern conditions one cannot relax.

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the introduction of non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7 with the preservation of wages. At the same time, the regions can, if necessary, introduce non-working days from October 23 and extend them after November 7.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in the country. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotte. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.