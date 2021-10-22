“The smell of who you want to be”: Rihanna launches her own perfume

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty beauty products are just as eagerly awaited as her new tracks. And if many have already got acquainted with cosmetics, then the perfume announcement made fans freeze in anticipation. What will Fenty Parfum be?

Photo: @fentybeauty

Nothing is known about the notes of the fragrance, which adds some intrigue to the upcoming launch. Rihanna herself describes the composition as “sensual, confident and sexy” (who does this remind us of?).

Photo: @badgalriri

Conceptually, Fenty Parfum is “an intimate unisex fragrance that reflects everything you feel, everything you are, everything you want to be.” How the notes will be balanced in it is anyone’s guess. According to Riri, the scent is raw, sensual, spicy and sweet at the same time.

Photo: @fentybeauty

As for many of us, for a singer, any fragrance is memories and experiences in a bottle. That is why, in the advertising campaign for Fenty Parfum, she offers to create associations and “paint” the composition with those emotions and impressions that you experience yourself.

Photo: @fentybeauty

“You will never forget this smell,” Rihanna assures. It’s not long before the release: sales on the official website will open on August 10th.