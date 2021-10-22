The temperature in Moscow has dropped by half in half an hour

https://ria.ru/20211022/pogoda-1755810618.html

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The temperature in Moscow due to bad weather has dropped by half in half an hour – from 14 to 7 degrees, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti. , – said Tishkovets.

