The temperature in Moscow has dropped by half in half an hour
The temperature in Moscow has dropped by half in half an hour – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
The temperature in Moscow has dropped by half in half an hour
The temperature in Moscow due to bad weather has dropped by half in half an hour – from 14 to 7 degrees, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny, told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The temperature in Moscow due to bad weather has dropped by half in half an hour – from 14 to 7 degrees, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti. , – said Tishkovets.
Moscow
