The United States will not dare to test Russia by inviting Ukraine to NATO, the expert said

2021-10-22T06: 13

WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Contrary to the statements of the Pentagon chief, the leaders of the United States and Europe are hardly eager to test Russia by giving the green light for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, President of the American University in Moscow Edward Lozansky told RIA Novosti. During his visit to Kiev, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that third countries do not have the right to veto participation in the North Atlantic alliance of Ukraine, whose aspirations are supported in Washington. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Austin’s words “should and can” be interpreted as an open door for Ukraine to join NATO. Putin’s words leave no doubt that he takes Austin’s statement seriously … red lines, we can assume that Austin has gone beyond the assigned role, “- said Lozansky. Lozansky suggested that Putin has a clear scenario of response if the red line is crossed.” We do not know, of course, the details his script, but I don’t think (US President Joe) Biden and many responsible European leaders are ready to find out … Fortunately, the final decision will be theirs, not Austin, “he added. The US and NATO usually say that Ukraine’s accession to NATO depends on the success of the country’s reforms, and emphasize that this is not a prospect for the near future. Former analyst and CIA resident Philip Giraldi told RIA Novosti that the Biden administration and by all possible methods signaled that she was in favor of the early integration of Ukraine and Georgia into NATO. tried to oppose, “he suggests. Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told RIA Novosti that Moscow had warned the alliance: any step on the issue of Kiev’s membership will have consequences.

