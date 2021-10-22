https://ria.ru/20211022/risk-1755723314.html
The United States will not dare to test Russia by inviting Ukraine to NATO, the expert said
The United States will not dare to test Russia by inviting Ukraine to NATO, the expert said – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
The United States will not dare to test Russia by inviting Ukraine to NATO, the expert said
Contrary to the statements of the Pentagon chief, the leaders of the United States and European countries are hardly eager to test Russia, giving the green light for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
2021-10-22T06: 13
2021-10-22T06: 13
2021-10-22T06: 13
in the world
Ukraine
vladimir putin
NATO
lloyd austin
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1b/1743145109_0-0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_447750ec850ff31271bde4783c7a2db2.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Contrary to the statements of the Pentagon chief, the leaders of the United States and Europe are hardly eager to test Russia by giving the green light for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, President of the American University in Moscow Edward Lozansky told RIA Novosti. During his visit to Kiev, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that third countries do not have the right to veto participation in the North Atlantic alliance of Ukraine, whose aspirations are supported in Washington. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Austin’s words “should and can” be interpreted as an open door for Ukraine to join NATO. Putin’s words leave no doubt that he takes Austin’s statement seriously … red lines, we can assume that Austin has gone beyond the assigned role, “- said Lozansky. Lozansky suggested that Putin has a clear scenario of response if the red line is crossed.” We do not know, of course, the details his script, but I don’t think (US President Joe) Biden and many responsible European leaders are ready to find out … Fortunately, the final decision will be theirs, not Austin, “he added. The US and NATO usually say that Ukraine’s accession to NATO depends on the success of the country’s reforms, and emphasize that this is not a prospect for the near future. Former analyst and CIA resident Philip Giraldi told RIA Novosti that the Biden administration and by all possible methods signaled that she was in favor of the early integration of Ukraine and Georgia into NATO. tried to oppose, “he suggests. Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told RIA Novosti that Moscow had warned the alliance: any step on the issue of Kiev’s membership will have consequences.
https://ria.ru/20211021/nato-1755678089.html
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211021/mid-1755536902.html
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211021/ukraina-1755637864.html
https://ria.ru/20211021/ukraina-1755534922.html
Ukraine
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1b/1743145109_142: 2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7494d5849c1c3befd8db74935c6a7227.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, vladimir putin, nato, lloyd austin, russia
The United States will not dare to test Russia by inviting Ukraine to NATO, the expert said
WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Contrary to the statements of the Pentagon chief, the leaders of the United States and European countries are hardly eager to test Russia by giving the green light to Ukraine’s accession to NATO, Edward Lozansky, President of the American University in Moscow, told RIA Novosti.
Yesterday, 19:41
The arrival of the head of the Pentagon in Kiev opens the door for Ukraine to NATO, Putin said
“Putin’s words leave no doubt that he takes Austin’s statement seriously … Given his repeated warnings about crossing red lines, it can be assumed that Austin has gone beyond his assigned role,” Lozansky said.
Lozansky suggested that Putin has a clear response scenario in case the “red line” is crossed.
The Foreign Ministry recalled Russia’s position on Ukraine’s accession to NATO
“We do not know, of course, the details of his script, but I do not think that (US President Joe) Biden and many responsible European leaders are ready to find out … Fortunately, the final decision will be theirs, not Austin,” he added. …
The US and NATO usually say that Ukraine’s accession to NATO depends on the success of the reforms being carried out in the country, and they emphasize that this is not a prospect for the near future.
Savchenko said that Ukraine cannot afford NATO membership
Former analyst and CIA resident Philip Giraldi told RIA Novosti that the Biden administration has signaled by all possible means that it is in favor of the early integration of Ukraine and Georgia into NATO.
“We can expect that the pressure will increase in the next few months, and among NATO members who are sufficiently involved in this issue, there is not one who would try to oppose,” he suggests.
Yesterday, 11:00
Ukraine promised to give NATO power in case of joining the alliance