The updated Lexus ES entered the market and has already risen in price – Autoreview

In Russia, the official start of sales of the updated Lexus ES sedans has been given. Acceptance of orders was opened almost three months ago, but over the past time, prices have increased significantly, and if in August the basic version was offered for 3 million 312 thousand rubles, now, in fact, these cars are sold for 3 million 514 thousand. Other modifications added an average of 70 thousand rubles.

Equipment ES 200 (150 hp, CVT) ES 250 (200 hp, AT8) ES 350 (249 hp, AT8) Comfort RUB 3,514,000 RUB 3,722,000 – Advance – RUB 3,790,000 – F Sport – RUB 3,982,000 5,113,000 rubles. Premium – RUB 4,349,000 – Luxury – RUB 4,782,000 RUB 5,443,000

Outside, the sedan has changed slightly: the drawing of the standard radiator grille has been revised (it is the same for the F Sport version), new wheels have appeared, the contour of the headlights has been corrected. And in the cabin, the front panel has been redesigned, because the screen of the media system is now touch-sensitive, and therefore it had to be installed 110 mm closer to the driver.

In Russia, the Lexus ES is still offered in three versions, and all of them have only front-wheel drive, although America already has an all-wheel drive version. The base Lexus ES 200 now has a new two-liter engine: its nameplate power has not changed compared to the previous unit (150 hp), but the maximum torque has increased from 192 to 206 Nm. And the place of the classic six-speed “automatic” was taken by the Direct Shift variator with “mechanical” first gear and a V-belt mechanism.

Versions ES 250 (2.5 l, 200 hp) and ES 350 (3.5 l, 249 hp) retained the same engines and an eight-speed “automatic”. The chassis update brings stiffer struts in the rear suspension, new shock absorbers, a recalibrated brake booster and a Dynamic Handling driver package for F Sport cars.

The basic Comfort equipment has leatherette seat upholstery, electric front seats and steering column, dual-zone climate control, media system with an eight-inch screen, keyless entry system, light sensor, rear-view camera, sunroof, LED headlights and 17-inch wheels. The Advance version is a 12.3-inch enlarged media system screen, navigator, DVD-player, heated steering wheel and windshield, rain sensor and 18-inch wheels.

The F Sport version has the appropriate body kit and decor, sports front seats (with memory for the driver’s seat settings) and 19-inch wheels, while the media system screen here is a small eight-inch and there is no heated steering wheel.

The Premium equipment is based on the Advance version, but the seats are upholstered in genuine leather, the front seats have ventilation and memory of settings, wood inserts are used for decoration, more efficient headlights are installed, an electric boot lid, adaptive cruise control and a set of electronic assistants Lexus Safety System +. And the top version of Luxury is upholstery with semi-aniline leather, rear seat adjustment and heating, three-zone climate control, curtains on the rear door windows, all-round cameras, panoramic roof, head-up display and Mark Levinson audio system.

For comparison: Volvo S90 in the basic version T5 (190 hp) with front-wheel drive now costs from 3 million 705 thousand rubles, all-wheel drive Genesis G80 (249 hp) costs from 3 million 950 thousand, and for German classmates they ask more than four million rubles. However, all this without dealers’ crazy markups.