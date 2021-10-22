The visor of the entrance of the house fell on a man in the village of Novy – a man died in a hospital – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Information about the incident in the village of Novy appeared in the afternoon on Thursday, October 21. The canopy of the entrance of a residential building at 23 Pervomayskaya fell to the ground. A man was caught under a heavy slab – he was hospitalized. He died in the hospital.

Pictures from the crash site were published by Instagram-public nadega.inform. They show the fallen slab of the entrance visor, its formed steel supports. At the time of filming, the blockage was already being removed using a hoist. A two-storey apartment building is located at this address.

The details of the incident are being specified, but local residents report that a man was trapped under the visor slab. His arm was injured, the blow also fell on the head, but the man survived.

As the editorial office of VL.ru was informed in the Nadezhdinskaya regional hospital, the victim was sent to the trauma department of hospital No. 1 in Artyom. His condition is currently unknown.

Update 20:36: According to the prosecutor’s office of the Primorsky Territory, a man born in 1966 was injured as a result of the collapse of the structure. He died in the hospital.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Nadezhdinsky District is conducting an inspection. Based on the results of the audit, an assessment will be made of the completeness of the measures taken by the authorized bodies and organizations for the proper maintenance of common property.

Update 21:14: At about 4 pm, according to a local resident, there was a crash in the courtyard. At that time, people were working there – they were rebuilding the external heating main. The entire yard is now dug up. Pipes pass over the entrance and lead into it. The resident of the house does not know exactly what happened – she went out with other neighbors to the noise and found a fallen visor.

Emergency services and rescuers arrived at the scene. They lifted a concrete slab and pulled out from under it the victim, whose head was broken and his arm was injured. The man was handed over to the doctors. The police are still standing at the house, operatives interviewed neighbors and eyewitnesses. The entrance to the entrance is practically blocked.