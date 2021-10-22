“These people are persecuting and harassing my children.”

34-year-old actress Blake Lively rarely posts something on Instagram, but lately she has been increasingly turning to paparazzi and celebrity media accounts through stories. In them, she demands to stop photographing their daughters with Ryan Reynolds – the spouses are raising James, Ines and Betty – and the yellow press should not publish such photos, or “blur” their faces. So a mother with many children fights for the mental health of girls and their safety. Another wave of indignation from Lively was caused by the published photo of her family in full force on the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account:

It worries me so much! I personally turned to you and explained that these people (meaning that photographers – ed.) Are harassing and harassing my children. And you continue to publish these photos. You said you would stop doing it. You promised me personally. This is not just a sign of attention. You, like them, exploit small children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are fine with this. We are not.

The post was later deleted, and Blake thanked through stories of those who support her in this endeavor:

Thanks to everyone who does not subscribe to accounts that exploit children. Thanks to you, the situation is changing. Thank you for your honesty. Thank you.

We will remind, Ryan and Blake met in 2010 on the set of the movie “Green Lantern”, where Reynolds played the main character, and Lively – his beloved. Blake dated Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson. But the presence of life partners did not prevent them from switching their attention to each other. After a while, they began to live together, and in 2012 they secretly got married.

Their first daughter James was born on December 16, 2014. Her sister Ines is on September 28, 2016, and only in 2018 she was first published. Blake revealed her third pregnancy in May 2019, appearing with her husband at the premiere of the animated film “Pokemon. Detective Pikachu.”

The fact that Ryan and Blake became parents for the third time became known in October 2019, but a happy event, according to insiders, happened in the family of actors back in August. The gender of the newborn Ryan was reported in an unusual way. Having published a post on the elections in Canada, he shared the gender balance of power in his family – now he has three daughters. He also posted a photo with Blake and the baby, however, covered her face with a smiley. The world saw the real face of the girl in January 2020 thanks to the efforts of the paparazzi. And her name was revealed in the summer of 2020 by Taylor Swift. In her song Betty, the names Ines and James are mentioned – this is the name of the daughters Ryan and Blake. Betty is the third heroine of the song.

Blake talked about raising her daughters and a busy schedule in an interview about a year and a half ago, and Ryan was frank about the family and revealed the secret of a happy life with the “Gossip Girl” star in November last year.