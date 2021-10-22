https://ria.ru/20211022/lukashenko-1755771538.html

“They cling to everything”: Lukashenka was outraged by the reaction to his words about COVID-19

“They cling to everything”: Lukashenko was outraged by the reaction to his words about COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

“They cling to everything”: Lukashenka was outraged by the reaction to his words about COVID-19

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was outraged by the violent reaction in society and the media to his statement about the impact of COVID-19 on oncology and the distortion of his words, … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T12: 31

2021-10-22T12: 31

2021-10-22T12: 31

in the world

Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko

health – society

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0a/1749496352_0-0:2988:1681_1920x0_80_0_0_502e20e4673a07a6055a9b16030c6b9b.jpg

MINSK, October 22 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was outraged by the violent reaction in society and the media to his statement about the impact of COVID-19 on cancer and the misrepresentation of his words, stressing that the Belarusian way of fighting the pandemic is a “bone in the throat” for supporters of tough measures. communicating with medical workers at one of the country’s clinics, Lukashenko said that COVID-19 “crushed” the flu, and also pointed to the hypothesis of Belarusian oncologists that the immune system’s response to coronavirus infection can slow down the development of tumors. According to him, it would be good if COVID-19 was a kind of “cure for cancer.” oncology. “These are the facts. And God forbid that it was, “- so it was said. And everyone clings … Okay, there are Americans, Europeans, but in Russia, well, so many smart ones have appeared:” Oh, the president is not an expert, he says that COVID treats oncology. “But I I don’t say that. They cling to everything, ”Lukashenka said at a meeting with the government on Friday. His words are quoted on the official website of the president. The president stressed that “this means that they react to any sneeze around.” “That is, Belarus is a” bone “(bone – ed.) In the throat. And in this situation we have to not only survive. fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including a lockdown. This week, at a meeting on the epidemiological situation, Lukashenko criticized the recent decisions of officials, speaking out against compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, against fines for non-observance of the mask regime, and also demanded not to cancel the provision of routine medical care. As a result, the Ministry of Health and local authorities canceled some of the bans that were previously introduced due to the beginning of the fourth wave of coronavirus in the country, including the mandatory mask regime for individuals. According to Lukashenka, the fight against the spread of infection should be increased personal responsibility of people to others, and not fines and coercion. According to the president, “each person should dispose of his own destiny as he sees fit.”

https://ria.ru/20211021/opukhol-1755649059.html

https://ria.ru/20211020/lukashenko-1755497654.html

https://ria.ru/20211002/lukashenko-1752790735.html

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0a/1749496352_92 0:2823:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_477eceffb2274fec496ea67113eee585.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, alexander lukashenko, health – society, covid-19 coronavirus