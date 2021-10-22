“They Pursue My Children”: Blake Lively accused photographers of exploiting her children

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds take privacy seriously, especially when it comes to their children – James 6, Ines, 5, and Betty, 2. The couple repeatedly spoke out against the paparazzi and noted that they were greatly concerned about the close attention from the photographers.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughter Ines

Blake recently made a harsh statement on Instagram. The actress contacted the owner of the Hollywood Star Kids account, who posted a snapshot of Lively and Reynolds with their children. In the comments, she demanded to remove the photo.

“I told you that the paparazzi harass and harass my children. But you keep posting their photos. You promised me that you would stop doing this, but you continue to exploit small children. Please delete this snapshot. Some parents are fine with this. But we are not, ”wrote Blake.

After the photo was still removed, the actress thanked the subscribers who ignore the profiles with paparazzi pictures. “Thanks to everyone who does not subscribe to such accounts, because they exploit children,” said the actress.

Blake’s position is supported by many celebrities. For example, Gigi Hadid is also against the paparazzi. This summer, the model wrote an open letter asking photographers and social media accounts not to post pictures of her one-year-old daughter High.