Tom Cruise almost played in DC movie revealed

Before the director’s cut is released “Justice league“Zack Snyder directed the development of another large-scale project – the film”Keepers“. The film adaptation of Alan Moore’s legendary graphic novel was well received and, in hindsight, it seems that the film could have gotten better with a single cast decision.

The thing is that initially Tom Cruise was considered for the role of Adrian Veidt / Ozymandius, but in the end the character was played by Matthew Goode. According to rumors, when the casting began “Keepers”, Cruz did indeed negotiate with the studio. During an interview in 2097, Snyder confirmed that he spoke with the actor about the lead role in his film, and that Cruz was interested in the role of Ozymandius. However, at the last moment, he turned down the role and was replaced by Matthew Goode.

At “KeepersSnyder already had an impressive cast including Jackie Earl Haley, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. However, if Cruz had also starred in the comic strip, perhaps the film would have received more media coverage and reached a wider audience. Moreover, it would be the debut of a star “Mission Impossible“In the genre.

Tom Cruise is now considered one of the most trusted leading actors in Hollywood, continuing to star in high-budget action films. At the same time, as already mentioned, he never starred in superhero films, despite the incredible popularity of the genre in recent years.

