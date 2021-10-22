Trading results. The fall in oil caused a sell-off in the Russian market

The main thing

Moscow Exchange Index: 4218.63 p. (-1.61%)

RTS Index: 1,868.16 points (-1.92%)

Having opened down on a negative external background, we tried to buy out this drawdown, but then began to actively decline following oil. At the same time, global markets were recovering, and in the second half of our trading, oil prices also rebounded significantly. However, this caused only a moderate correction for us, after which we accelerated the fall due to the oil dip. Russian indices closed near new weekly lows with serious losses, which was the worst result among other sites.

Positive factors

• Soft monetary policy of world central banks

Negative factors

• Decline in oil prices

• Decline in global stock markets

• Risks of accelerating inflation

• Risks of tightening monetary policy of world Central Banks

• Risks of the spread of coronavirus

In details

Having opened down on a negative external background, we tried for some time to buy out this drawdown due to the improvement in the situation on the world markets. However, oil soon began to lose ground, causing an active decline in our country.

After a positive start to the day, world markets and oil prices moved to a downward trend. Investors’ sentiment was spoiled by the news that the Chinese troubled developer Evergrande was unable to sell part of its business to solve debt problems. The deal fell through, which caused the developer’s shares to fall by 12%.

An additional negative is the resumption of growth in US government bond yields. The 10-year index hit a new five-month high, reflecting heightened inflation fears and monetary tightening by the Fed.

After the start of the Russian session, global markets began to recover, and in the middle of our trading, oil went to a correction. However, this caused only a moderate rebound for us, and soon we resumed the rapid decline due to the collapse of oil prices.

Russian indices closed close to new weekly lows with serious losses, which was the worst result among other sites. However, the trading volume decreased again (92.8 billion rubles), reaching the average annual. This may indicate a lack of aggressive sales. On the other hand, the beginning of a downward movement is often accompanied by a decrease in trading activity, as buyers mostly rearrange orders lower, and sellers try to keep up with them.

Tomorrow we may see a reduction in turnover, which is traditional for Friday. However, if they nevertheless increase on a decrease in indices, this will be a negative signal, increasing the likelihood of a deeper correction.

Oil has experienced a sharp decline

At the beginning of the day, oil tried to continue the upward movement of the previous session; Brent quotes even symbolically renewed their three-year high. Soon, however, oil prices moved to a systematic decline. There was a rebound in the middle of the Russian session, but then oil accelerated the decline. At our close, Brent lost 2.5% around $ 83.7.

All commodities were under pressure from the dollar strengthening, although it was not strong. An additional negative is the deterioration of the situation in world markets, including due to the intensification of the pandemic, which can spoil the long-term prospects for demand for raw materials, whose quotes are at long-term or historical peaks. In part, such high prices are due to a large number of speculative positions, as well as overly optimistic expectations of an increase in commodity demand and fears of supply disruptions. Such sentiments can be exaggerated, and the realization of this can cause sales of commodity contracts even without obvious drivers.

Global stock markets sag

In the morning Futures “,” text “:” A standard contract for the purchase / sale of an asset in the future at a predetermined price on a specific date. Used mainly for hedging and speculation. Futures can be for oil, gas, metals, stocks, indices and currencies. “}”> Futures on the S&P 500 index went down, after which they began to consolidate. In the second half of the Russian session, stock indicators made a leap up, but sagged towards our close, losing 0.1-0.2%, except for the NASDAQ, which added 0.2%. At the same time, the S&P 500 index updated its all-time high.

The global market was supported by data on the number of applications for unemployment benefits in the US, which again turned out to be better than expected. The indicator has once again renewed its lowest level since the beginning of the crisis. Considering that investors have already come to terms with the close start of curtailing the Fed’s monetary stimulus, and the speed of this process is generally indicated, the strong statistics are perceived positively.

The majority of European sites also suffered moderate losses. Opened down, the index STOXX 600 “,” text “:” STOXX Europe 600 Index (SXXP) is an index of shares of the largest European companies, created in 1998. It includes 600 securities representing issuers from 17 countries with large, medium and small capitalization. “}”> Stoxx Europe 600 went on to a quick recovery, having gained a small plus at the end of trading, but eventually lost 0.08%.

Corporate sector

Leaders growth among the liquid securities were shares of NLMK, which rose by 1.7% thanks to a good IFRS report for the III quarter. and recommendations on dividends for 9 months. Against this background, several other representatives of the metallurgical sector managed to close in positive territory: MMK (+ 0.98%), Severstal (+ 0.3%).

Also significantly better than the market ended today’s session: Lenta (+ 1.08%), Polyus (+ 1.03%).

Outsiders among the liquid securities today were Rusal, which lost 4.72% due to a strong drop in aluminum. Against this background, quotations of En + Group fell by 3.9%.

Most retailers fell in price: M.Video (-3.76%), Magnit (-2.26%), X5 Group (-1.28%).

Oil failure triggered sales in the oil and gas sector: Tatneft ap (-3.12%), Tatneft JSC (-3%), Lukoil (-2.86%), Surgutneftegas (-2.56%), Novatek (-2%) , Gazprom (-1.94%), Rosneft (-1.63%).

The capitalization of many electric power companies decreased: TGK-1 (-2.55%), Rosseti JSC (-2.4%), Inter RAO (-2.38%), Enel Russia (-2.12%), FGC UES ( -1.9%), RusHydro (-1.87%), Mosenergo (-1.7%).

Representatives of the financial sector were under pressure: VTB (-2.97%), QIWI (-2.2%), Moscow Exchange (-1.72%), Sberbank (-1.5%), MKB (-1.33%) ), Sberbank-p (-1.14%).

In addition, the following looked significantly worse than the market today: Mechel JSC (-4.07%), Mechel up (-3.92%), Segezha (-3.8%), Raspadskaya (-3.36%).

BCS World of investments