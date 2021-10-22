Tsoi’s song lovers club was recognized as extremist in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti



The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus recognized the Telegram chat Zhdanovichi 2020 – Tsoi Song Lovers Club and the Zhdanovichy Sennya Telegram channel as “extremist formations”. This was reported in the department’s Telegram channel.

“A decision has been made to recognize a group of citizens carrying out extremist activities through the Zhdanovichy Sennya Telegram channel and the Zhdanovichi 2020 – Tsoi Song Lovers’ Club Telegram chat as an extremist formation and prohibiting its activities,” the message says.

In Belarus, the DJ who turned on Tsoi’s song “Changes” was again detained



In August last year, during a rally in support of the current president of the country, Alexander Lukashenko, the sound engineers of the event Vlad Sokolovsky and Kirill Galanov played the song “Change” by Viktor Tsoi. After that, they were arrested for ten days.

Sokolovsky said that in the Minsk Center for Isolation of Offenders on Akrestsin Street, where the sound engineer was serving his arrest, the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Alexander Barsukov came to him: “When he entered the cell, he said:“ Did you want to change? Many people came out, many were injured and detained in the hospital. Get ready, you will sit for ten years. “