Turkish lira sets an anti-record – Gazeta.Ru

The exchange rate of the Turkish lira against the dollar has broken an anti-record. This is evidenced by bid data…

This happened after the central bank of Turkey on Thursday decided to cut the key rate from 18% to 16%.

So, during the trading on October 21, the value of the American currency was 9.43 lira.

Last Thursday, the dollar against the lira rose to 9.18 lira per dollar against the background of news of the dismissal of three high-ranking officials of the Central Bank, including two deputy heads of the regulator – Ugur Namyk Kuchuk and Semikh Tyumen.

As told RIA News” Arda Tunja, CFO of the factoring company Eko Faktoring, all three dismissed officials voted against the rate cut at the last meeting of the Central Bank’s monetary policy council. According to him, the Turkish Central Bank has lost its independence and the lira will continue to fall. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is advocating a rate cut, pointing out that the rise in inflation is driven by high interest rates.

October 14 reportedthat the lira exchange rate has renewed a record low against the ruble.