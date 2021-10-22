UAZ announced a new development concept – Gazeta.Ru

The Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant is going to electrify its entire model range. About this chief designer of UAZ Oleg Krupin told at the International Automotive Scientific Forum MANF-2021.

In September this year, UAZ together with the Czech company MW Motors presented electric off-road vehicle based on UAZ “Hunter”. According to Krupin, the Czech company, having studied the market for the demand for utilitarian cars and the conditions for their operation in green areas, came to the opinion that the Hunter is best suited for conversion into an electric car. The internal combustion engine was replaced in the SUV and accumulators were placed instead of fuel tanks, the control system was tuned for these tasks.

According to further plans of UAZ, the company plans to finalize the car based on the results of road tests, and then localize the electric kit in the Russian Federation. Next, in 2022, the company is going to release a pilot batch of eco-friendly off-road vehicles, and then extend the experience of re-equipment of the Hunter to the entire operating model range of UAZ. The presented development concept presupposes the installation of a kit-kit on the UAZ Patriot SUV and the commercial Profi.

close 100% translation.nami.ru“class =” item-image “>



Krupin also said that the project of the hybrid model “Profi”, which was developed jointly with US, is frozen. Marketing research has shown that the project is not economically viable.

The electric UAZ “Hunter”, which was named Spartan EV, is capable of covering up to 245 km on a single battery charge. The electric motor delivers 120 kW and 600 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 120 km / h.