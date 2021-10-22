https://ria.ru/20211022/zelenskiy-1755879214.html

Ukraine offered Gazprom a discount on gas transit in excess of the contract

Ukraine offered Gazprom a discount on gas transit in excess of the contract – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

Ukraine offered Gazprom a discount on gas transit in excess of the contract

Ukraine has offered Gazprom a 50% discount on gas transit to Europe in excess of the contractual volume of 40 billion cubic meters per year, … RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T20: 34

2021-10-22T20: 34

2021-10-22T22: 11

economy

Ukraine

Europe

Russia

Vladimir Zelensky

gazprom

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/03/1752847393_0: 0:1043:587_1920x0_80_0_0_060fff9274631bcaf0142ce1755393bb.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine has offered Gazprom a 50% discount on gas transit to Europe in excess of the contractual volume of 40 billion cubic meters per year, Volodymyr Zelensky said. “Ukraine offers this additional opportunity to all potential transit countries. We would like to see as clients European companies, but these additional opportunities are available for Gazprom, ”Bloomberg quoted him as saying. According to the Ukrainian leader, Kiev guarantees transit and special anti-crisis conditions for volumes that exceed those provided for in the contract.“ Let me be clear: I am sure that if we don’t do it right now, Europe’s losses this winter will be enormous. Only quick coordinated measures can stop the crisis, “Zelensky stressed. The European gas market has been in a fever in recent months. If at the beginning of August, futures were trading at around $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they reached a historic high. in 1937. Then there was a slight pullback, but prices still remain high. This is the second largest figure for nine months in the entire history of deliveries (in 2018 – 149.2 billion cubic meters). The company has repeatedly pointed to the lack of gas reserves in European underground storage facilities in light of the approaching winter, and on September 17, its head Alexey Miller It was with this factor that he linked price records. ”At the same time, Gazprom stresses that it supplies gas to the EU in full compliance with commitments, and also strives to satisfy requests for additional deliveries as possible.

https://ria.ru/20211022/gaz-1755719379.html

https://ria.ru/20211022/gaz-1755778900.html

Ukraine

Europe

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/03/1752847393_72 0:999:695_1920x0_80_0_0_8d527f5b0a1b09122f4170e814230b4b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, ukraine, europe, russia, vladimir zelensky, gazprom