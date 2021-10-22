Ukraine offers Gazprom a discount on gas transit to Europe | News | News

Ukraine offers Gazprom a 50% discount on gas transit to Europe in excess of the volumes specified in the contract. This was announced on Friday, October 22, by the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Ukraine offers these additional opportunities for all countries – potential transit countries. <...> We would like to see European companies as clients, but these additional opportunities are available to Gazprom as well. Taking into account the current transit tariff, the discount will be, as I assume, 50%, ”Bloomberg quoted him as saying.

The President noted that “Ukraine guarantees special anti-crisis conditions for transit in cases of deliveries in excess of the volumes specified in the contract.”

“I would like to emphasize that I am sure that if we do not do this right now, Europe’s losses this winter will be enormous. Only a quick, coordinated response will help stop the crisis, ”he added.

In turn, Gazprom said that the company aims to ensure the reliability of gas supplies to consumers in Russia and abroad, as before.

The company also noted the particular importance of maintaining the necessary reserves and high productivity of underground storage facilities at the end of the heating season.

“Analysis of actual weather conditions in Russia and European countries over the past few years confirms that the winter period now includes the spring month of March. In this regard, the availability of sufficient gas reserves in underground storage facilities (UGS) and maintaining their high productivity by the beginning of spring is one of the key factors for the successful passage of the peak demand season, ” season.

Earlier that day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy offered the EU to help achieve energy independence.

He noted that the possibilities of pumping gas in Ukraine are sufficient not only to normalize the situation, but also to protect Europe from a tariff shock in the coming years.

According to NSDC Secretary Aleksey Danilov, Ukraine offers the EU additional transit of 55 billion cubic meters. m of gas.

On October 20, the National Federation of Employers of Ukraine issued a statement, where it reported on the catastrophic situation in the country’s energy markets. The organization noted that in 2021 the cost of energy resources rose sharply and there was a situation when the price of gas for Ukrainian enterprises turned out to be four to five times higher than that of competitors.

On October 18, Naftogaz Ukrainy registered an application for participation in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) operator. The company said that the Ukrainian side still believes that there are risks for it due to the launch of the gas pipeline. The head of the company, Yuriy Vitrenko, announced his intention to send objections to the German regulator regarding the certification procedure.

On the same day, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party Waldemar Gerdt told Izvestia that Nord Stream 2 could be commissioned by the end of 2021. The operator of the project Nord Stream 2 AG said, in turn, that the first string of the pipeline has already been filled with technical gas.

On October 16, Vitrenko said that the daily volumes of gas pumped through Ukraine had halved since the beginning of the year. Fuel transit was reduced to 80 million cubic meters. m per day. At the beginning of this year, the volume was 180 million cubic meters. m per day.