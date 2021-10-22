https://ria.ru/20211022/kiev-1755886789.html

Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from the United States

Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from the United States

Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from the United States

Kiev has received the final batch of additional security "assistance" from Washington, the press service of Ukraine's defense ministry said.

KIEV, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Kiev received the final batch of additional security “assistance” from Washington, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said. government of the United States of America for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including ammunition, anti-tank and precision weapons, medical equipment and the like, “- noted on the department’s Facebook page. The first batch arrived on October 10, and the second – eight days later. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy managed to agree on the supplies during a recent visit to the United States. The aid is in addition to the previously agreed $ 250 million. Kiev has previously said it has received over $ 2 billion in logistical support from Washington since 2014.

