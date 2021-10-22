https://ria.ru/20211022/gaz-1755778900.html

Ukraine turns to Germany over “Russia’s use of gas as a weapon”

Ukraine turned to Germany because of “Russia’s use of gas as a weapon” – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

Ukraine turns to Germany over “Russia’s use of gas as a weapon”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev expects from Germany a reaction to the “use of gas as a weapon” by Russia and expressed the hope that RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T13: 08

2021-10-22T13: 08

2021-10-22T13: 14

economy

Kiev

USA

vladimir putin

European Commission

gazprom

Dmitry Kuleba

north stream – 2

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156084/08/1560840891_0:820:461_1920x0_80_0_0_bbf4cc5b93d7ddf3893e8b1d12436653.jpg

KIEV, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev expects Germany to respond to Russia’s “use of gas as a weapon” and expressed hope that Naftogaz and the GTS Operator will participate in the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 operator. blackmail is the use of gas as a weapon in international relations. ”The joint statement of the United States and Germany on Nord Stream 2 states that if Russia starts using gas as a weapon in international relations, Germany will begin to take action in response. is happening and we certainly expect a clear position of Germany on this matter, “Kuleba said at a briefing following a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Moldova in Kiev on Friday. Kuleba also expressed hope that the German regulator would approve the participation of Naftogaz Ukrainy and the GTS Operator Ukraine in the process of certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator. “As for the certification and launch of Nord Stream 2, Ukraine’s position remains unchanged. And you know that” N Aftogaz and the GTS Operator have submitted a request to the German side to join the certification process. We expect a positive decision, “the minister said. NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine and GTS Operator of Ukraine have submitted applications to the German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur to participate in the certification procedure for Nord Stream 2 AG. Kiev insists that the operator of Nord Stream 2 Nord Stream 2 AG can be certified only on the condition that it is completely separated and independent from Gazprom, as required by EU legislation under the third energy package. alternative energy sources, they hoped for wind power, and there was no wind for several months. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously called the statements about Russia’s use of gas as a weapon complete nonsense and nonsense. The Russian Federation has repeatedly noted that they fulfill all their obligations to European partners and are ready to sell more gas. In the Russian Federation, they have repeatedly urged to stop mentioning Nord Stream 2 in the context of any more politicization, since this is a commercial project, it is beneficial to both Russia and the European Union. Germany also stated that the project is commercial and advocated its completion, as well as against unilateral US sanctions. Now the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent gas pipeline operator is underway to ensure that the project complies with the terms of the EU Gas Directive. The certification will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will give its assessment to it. The whole process, according to legal requirements, can take several months. The German regulator received a full package of documents required for certification in September.

https://ria.ru/20211018/zelenskiy-1755119566.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/gaz-1754960247.html

Kiev

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156084/08/1560840891_64►:805:556_1920x0_80_0_0_1e9ee40627f97a7fce0d914d13323510.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, kiev, usa, vladimir putin, european commission, gazprom, dmitry kuleba, nord stream 2, russia