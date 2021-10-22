https://ria.ru/20211022/general-1755723168.html

In Ukraine, they planned to destroy the Russian fleet

Ukrainian general threatened Russia with British missiles – Russia news today

The Brimstone missiles, which Britain plans to supply to Kiev, will make it possible to “destroy” Russian warships, with such a statement in an interview with the portal … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Brimstone missiles, which Britain plans to supply to Kiev, will make it possible to “destroy” Russian warships, Lieutenant General, former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Romanenko said in an interview with the Observer portal. that London is discussing arms sales with Kiev. This includes Brimstone missiles, developed by the MDBA consortium, for installation on ships and for use from the air. The publication emphasizes that this is a high-tech homing missile that can hit multiple targets at once. The Kingdom’s Defense Ministry told RIA Novosti that the deal was concluded between Kiev and London back in June. According to Romanenko, Ukrainian patrol boats equipped with Brimstone missiles “will be able to launch missile strikes on Russian warships.” At the same time, these missiles can be used against ground targets, he believes. As the general claims, with the required number of these missiles, it is possible to destroy the “enemy’s large ship.” According to Romanenko, thanks to the presence of such weapons, Ukraine will have the opportunity of a “more powerful response” to Russia’s “provocations.” such decisions. Ukrainian politicians and experts often make statements about Russia’s “aggressive” behavior. At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly stated that there are no such intentions in relation to other states. As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told RIA Novosti, the supply of weapons by the West to Ukraine will not contribute to the settlement, but may encourage Kiev to provoke provocations in Donbass.

