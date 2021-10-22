Ukrainian Kardashian Alena Omovich smeared with white and sticky

The popular model and blogger Alena Omovich, who was nicknamed the Ukrainian Kardashian because of her seductive forms, again attracted attention with a seductive photo session.

A new photo, in which Alena Omovich habitually poses almost without clothes, appeared on her personal page on the social network Instagram, where 1.6 million readers are watching the life of the model.

Alena Omovich this time was photographed with ice cream in her hands. However, in order to more effectively attract the attention of subscribers, the model decided not only to eat ice cream, but to lubricate her face and chest with it.

Alena Omovich, instagram.com/alena_omovych

“Ice cream cone or McFlurry? 😋🍦 I like both ❤️😂” – wrote the model in the description of the photo. Alena Omovich

As usual, the photo of the model caused a lot of flattering comments from her subscribers, who left a lot of compliments for Alena Omovich: “Bay 🔥❤️💋👅”, “Super 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” – admire the followers.

Comments instagram.com/alena_omovych

