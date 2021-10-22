Unexpected Central Bank rate, problem regions due to COVID. The main thing of the day :: Society :: RBC

The Central Bank sharply raised the key rate, new records for COVID, which regions it is better not to travel to, the wind left the Kremlin without a prong; the main news – in the RBC review

The Central Bank suddenly raised the rate immediately to 7.5%

The Bank of Russia Board of Directors raised the key rate by 0.75 percentage points, from 6.75 to 7.5%. This is the sixth consensus rate hike in a row, and it has become unexpectedly strong: the consensus forecast by Bloomberg showed that more than 50% of economists surveyed predicted a rate hike of 0.25 percentage points, while the rest expected a rise of 0.5 percentage points. NS.

“This step is justified not only by the dynamics of current inflation, but above all by high inflationary expectations and a significant revision of the forecast compared to July. Inflation will start to decline from a higher point than we expected. And this requires a greater tightening of monetary policy than it was planned in the July forecast and expected in September, ”explained the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina.

The Central Bank raises the rate amid the ongoing acceleration of inflation: in September it accelerated to 7.4% after 6.7% in August, and according to the latest data for the second full week of October, the rise in prices reached 7.8%.

Against the backdrop of yet another increase in the key rate, the ruble strengthened slightly against currencies. In the case of the dollar, he even managed to briefly cross the psychologically important mark of 70 rubles. – for the first time since last summer.