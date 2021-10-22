Unvaccinated tourists are not advised to travel around Russia

For the period from October 30 to November 7, non-working days were announced in Russia. After that, the demand for tours and air tickets has grown by one and a half times. This is evidenced by the data of the analytical center of the travel and travel service “Tutu.ru” enrolled to Gazeta.Ru.

Most of the passengers booked air tickets with a flight during non-working days to Moscow – their share was 22%. At this time, 12.8% of passengers intend to fly to St. Petersburg, 7.4% to Sochi, 4.4% to Simferopol, and 4.1% to Mineralnye Vody. At the same time, 87.6% of passengers are planning a trip to Russia, the rest will go abroad.

Similar data on the growth of interest in the search for air tickets after the announcement of non-working days the day before was given in the service Aviasales. “Yesterday, November 19, Aviasales users searched for tickets 49% more often than usual. A clear peak in the average daily number of searches for tickets in the last days and for yesterday falls on the departure at the end of October. It may well be interpreted as a reaction to the non-working day regime, ”said representatives of the RIA Novosti platform.

ATOR denied the growth of Russians’ interest in travel. “The demand for vacations in Russia for the November holidays has dropped by almost a third. The Russians were afraid of restrictive measures and began to book travel around the country much less often than expected, ”Maya Lomidze, executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), told Gazeta.Ru.

However, the situation has changed since October 19 introduced non-working days from October 30 to November 7, suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

Dilya Demidenko, the head of the travel department at Travelbelka, told Gazeta.Ru that the prices for travel have increased. “Already two hours before the long holidays were officially approved, tour operators had sharply raised prices for tours,” she said.

In the morning of October 20, the cheapest tour to Sochi for a week on holiday dates cost about 9 thousand rubles per person, Demidenko cited data, and in the evening the cheapest options started at 20 thousand rubles.

Plane tickets have doubled or more in price. “For example, a round-trip flight to Sochi from Moscow from October 30 to November 5 could be booked for 4-5 thousand rubles, now the cheapest option will cost 11 thousand rubles,” says the head of the travel department at Travelbelka.

However, according to the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Yuri Barzykin, Russians are more interested in traveling abroad. “As is usually the case with Russians who do not listen to recommendations, bookings abroad have intensified, but it’s too early to talk about volumes and a sharp surge,” he says.

The vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry associates the growing interest in traveling abroad with the fact that initially it was announced four days off, and now they have been increased to nine. During this time, “you can fully relax,” explains Barzykin.

Among the popular destinations, the expert singled out Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Dominican Republic.

Natalia Osipova, executive director of the Alliance of Travel Agencies Association, also speaks of the increased interest in foreign tours. “All directions that are open are popular, but we don’t have that many,” she says.

In Russia, the head of the association urged to travel only if there is a vaccination against coronavirus infection. “If you want to watch, relax, travel, you need a vaccine. The introduced restrictions clearly show that if you are not vaccinated, you will have to stay at home, ”said Natalia Osipova. At the same time, Yuri Barzykin noted that those who are vaccinated may also be at risk.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also advised refraining from traveling around the country on non-working days. “This will allow not to complicate the epidemic situation, as well as not to increase the burden on the medical system,” she explained on October 20.

Now, when traveling around the country, it is important to consider the introduction of additional restrictions.

So, in Moscow, during non-working days, non-food stores (with the exception of pharmacies) will not work, cafes, restaurants, beauty salons, fitness clubs, cinemas, concert halls, circuses, and consumer services enterprises will be closed. Dental offices can be visited only for emergency assistance, and those who regretted will get to theaters and museums only upon presentation of a QR code.

At the same time, in Sochi and other resorts of the Krasnodar Territory, from October 30 to November 7, restaurants and cafes will be allowed only by QR code. At the same time, the rules for checking into the hotel, which entered into force on August 1, 2021, remain the same. Tourists will be able to stay at the hotel only if they have a certificate of vaccination or a QR code for a person who has been ill within the last six months. You can also make a written agreement that the tourist will be vaccinated at the resort within three days of arrival.

In Crimea, the anti-coronavirus restrictions, which were discussed earlier, will also be tightened. On non-working days, restaurants, theaters, cinemas, museums, gyms and beauty salons will be closed. Tourists can check into hotels only upon presentation of a vaccination certificate or QR code. The introduction of express testing at the entrance to the peninsula is also being discussed.