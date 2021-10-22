Ural Music Night online and self-acceptance

Klava Koka and 2000 other musicians will perform this Friday in Yekaterinburg at the Ural Music Night. The festival can be viewed online

Photo: Natalia Chernokhatova © URA.RU

This week we will have a very musical Friday – the busiest day of the week will be spent in the company of hundreds of the coolest musicians from all over the country, who will gather at the legendary music festival, and we will be able to watch it online without fear for our health. And in the interval between performances, we will be able to evaluate educational and entertainment novelties from the world of books, games and films.

What to do in the morning

Let’s start Friday morning with an intriguing movie announcement. Amazon has revealed a teaser for Aaron Sorkin’s new movie starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. The biopic “Being the Ricardos” chronicles the crisis in the relationship between two popular American actors of the 1950s – Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who created a sitcom called “I Love Lucy”, which became the favorite show of the American audience.

What to do during the day

You can take care of yourself during the day. Alpina Publisher has launched the first online course “Happiness to be yourself”, which will help you accept yourself. The lessons are based on the bestseller of the psychotherapist Ekaterina Sigitova “Recipe for Happiness”. To pass “Happiness to be yourself”, you need to go to the site, subscribe to the newsletter and read the letters at any convenient time. Each participant will receive a PDF exercise book for taking notes and completing assignments, as well as a poster to print and hang on the wall as a reminder that it is important to accept yourself. All this is free.

What to do in the evening

Play a new action-packed game. Starting October 22nd, House of Ashes, the third installment in The Dark Pictures horror anthology by Supermassive Games, is available on all consoles. The non-linear game “House of Ashes” is dedicated to the American military who found themselves in ancient ruins, buried somewhere under Iraq and met mysterious creatures there.

Photo: Natalia Chernokhatova © URA.RU

The main cultural event on October 22 will be the one-day multi-genre festival Ural Music Night, which will be held in Yekaterinburg in the “Covid Free” format. The festival will feature performances by: “Casta”, IOWA, “LSP”, Klava Koka, Billy’s Band, Vadim Samoilov and 2,000 more musicians from all over the country. You can visit the festival and support the artists online – full-fledged broadcasts from 11 festival venues will be organized on the official website.