US market. Reached resistance, drivers abound

Quotes at 17:30 Moscow time

S&P 500: 4535 (+ 0.1%)

Nasdaq Composite Index: 15,175 (+ 0.4%)

External background: German DAX -0.2%; Japanese Nikkei -1.9%; China’s Shanghai Composite + 0.2%.

American stock indices are moving in different directions in the first half of Thursday’s trading. The risk factor is that the yields on US government bonds are growing. In focus – data on the economy and reporting season.

The S&P 500 approached the resistance zone of 4550–4620 p. The index may test this zone. The probability of a new round of decline is quite high.

Economic data

The regional report “Beige Book” was published the day before. It points out that the American economy is growing at a solid pace, however, labor shortages and supply chain problems are exacerbating inflation.

The government bond market indicates that in the next five years inflation in the United States may reach 2.4% per annum. At the peak of the crisis, it was 0.86% per annum, and at the beginning of September – 2.2%, the target of the Fed is 2% per annum.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits amounted to 290 thousand after 293 thousand a week earlier (forecast: 298 thousand). Secondary home sales rose 7% in September to 6.29 million year-on-year (forecast: 6.09 million).

Reporting season

Tesla’s quarterly results (+ 2.3%) were better than analysts’ forecasts. Revenue grew by 56.9% y / y and reached $ 13.76 billion, which was slightly higher than the forecast of $ 13.57 billion. In the third quarter, Tesla achieved a record number of delivered electric vehicles – 241,300 units.

Earnings per share of IBM (-7%) for the third quarter was $ 2.52, which is below the consensus ($ 2.53) and below the same quarters of previous years. The dynamics of revenue was near-zero, if we count together with the lagging engineering and computer part of the business, which will be separated from IBM in November.

Earnings per share AT&T (+ 0.4%) rose 14.5% to $ 0.87 (YoY), above the average forecast of $ 0.78. Revenue fell 6.7% and was below analysts’ expectations.

After the close of trading in the US, Intel and Snap will report quarterly.

S&P 500 Index chart for 6 months, daily timeframe





