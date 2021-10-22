https://ria.ru/20211022/demokratiya-1755652837.html

USA invites to the parade of democracies, but almost no one wants to participate

USA invites to the parade of democracies, but almost no one wants to participate – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

USA invites to the parade of democracies, but almost no one wants to participate

There is a leak of information, it is also exclusive: the American magazine Foreign Policy learned that the White House began sending out invitations to the December … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T08: 00

2021-10-22T08: 00

2021-10-22T08: 08

authors

politics

USA

us democratic party

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755644536_0:108:2755:1658_1920x0_80_0_0_9e803f0a6fc949ff580ac2fd823cabed.jpg

There is a leak of information, it is also exclusive: the American magazine Foreign Policy learned that the White House this week began to send out invitations to the December “Summit for Democracy”, and they will invite the leaders of countries that have a difficult relationship with orthodox democracy: Poland, Mexico, the Philippines … In general, like a scandal. In fact, the scandal (or at least gloomy discussions) has been dragging on almost from the moment when the then US presidential candidate Joseph Biden promised to hold such a summit in the first year of his presidency, showing this restoration global American leadership in the fight for all that is good. And this conversation was especially livened up when Biden, who took office, said that – yes, he will fulfill his promise. At the moment, the White House website has a short official text dated August 11, confirming that everything is serious. Note that all the opinions that you will now meet were from professional democrats, that is, either on the pages of the relevant media, or from people working in the respective funds and organizations. Together, they are an excellent illustration of the thought prevailing in these circles for a long time: here we won, but everything is bad, bad, bad – and in vain did Biden not sweep this initiative under the rug. opponents. But first of all, this list of guests will alienate from the United States countries that have some kind of partnership with America. Let’s say Turkey, Hungary and Poland are NATO members, but blacklisted by true and uncompromising democrats. Or the Gulf States. Or India and Brazil, where leaders closely resemble the enemy of democracy, Donald Trump, rule. How to deal with them all? The only thing that all doubters agree on is that Russia and China will not be invited, because the whole point of the summit is to protect democracy from them. Let’s add that we have two extremes in terms of invitees. The first is to call only the purest and brightest, mostly Anglo-Saxons. However, then it turns out that there are only 20-30 democracies in the world and they are drowning in the stormy waters of authoritarianism. Others will play the role of a sorceress who is not invited to the christening, they will remember everything and at the first opportunity they will wave their magic wand in the wrong direction. Although there was also an idea to give them the status of an observer, that is, a country that really wants to become a democracy, and it should be encouraged, pushed in the right direction. But it is understandable that this will anger such “second-class leaders” even more. In general, a well-organized funeral of the very idea of ​​democracy is coming. The other extreme is to call everyone except Russia and China. There will be something like the UN General Assembly, where everyone will explain that it is their democracy that is real: a pointless thing, for Biden at least. Another obvious thought came from the British shores: the summit is a bad idea, because it will drag US foreign policy even further. into a world where two hostile camps are lining up. It is possible to save American democracy only if the dislike of the outside world for America is reduced. And the third thought, one way or another, flickering among, let us remind, “friends” in terms of political orientation: doctor, heal yourself, or – “America itself needs a democratic revival most of all.” … By the way, Biden himself said that it was a good move on his part: speak at the summit and explain to us how to become even better. But there is one problem here. The Democratic Party in the United States and its ideological counterparts in other Western countries have long been saying that the main enemy of democracy is the internal one. And this is Donald Trump and half of the American voters with him, and the situation is about the same in many European countries. That is, at least there are many who want the summit to become a club for punishing the internal enemy, conservatives of all stripes, and the ideologues of the same democracy, which has now degenerated into a totalitarian leftist dictatorship. This civil war should spread to the whole world, and at the same time messing with Russia or China is not the most important task. And here we see some of the features of the planned event (by the way, it is scheduled for early December, and this is just a roll call on video) … We are told: pay attention to philology. It will not be a summit of democrats, but a summit for democracy. And very prominent participants in it should be not the leaders of states, but representatives of all these myriads of foundations and institutions, it is known who funded them, and also the heads of the “big figure”, corporations such as Facebook or Google. It will be just great. It will immediately become clear who is the dog, who is the tail and who is wagging what. That is, the elected or appointed leaders of countries will be lectured by people for whom the correct understanding of democracy is an initial, if not hereditary privilege, much like the right to sit in the presence of a king. They will explain to you that democracy is (an example from the latest news catch) when freedom of speech is only for those who agree with a predetermined idea. The idea promoted by those very corporations, ruthlessly censoring those who disagree. In general, the summit will be a noticeable event – and canceling it, apparently, today is an even worse option than holding it anyway.

https://ria.ru/20211017/uspresident-1754752254.html

https://ria.ru/20211013/ssha-1754418329.html

https://ria.ru/20211002/lavrov-1752801662.html

https://ria.ru/20211013/amerika-1754273244.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211021/tramp-1755605918.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Dmitry Kosyrev https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/91056/41/910564151_162-0:1038:876_100x100_80_0_0_fc817097c5955e90cca80f1fd5260ca4.jpg

Dmitry Kosyrev https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/91056/41/910564151_162-0:1038:876_100x100_80_0_0_fc817097c5955e90cca80f1fd5260ca4.jpg

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755644536_0-0:2449:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_7ba6e134c5137796697f96148f5c59c4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Dmitry Kosyrev https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/91056/41/910564151_162-0:1038:876_100x100_80_0_0_fc817097c5955e90cca80f1fd5260ca4.jpg

authors, politics, usa, us democratic party