Violations were systematically found at the Shilov plant, where 17 people died – News – city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

At the Shilovo plant, where 17 people died, violations were systematically found

The production management suggested that the incident occurred due to a safety violation by employees. Some of them could have lit a cigarette or were not in overalls, due to which static electricity accumulated, and its discharge ignited the gunpowder.

Rostekhnadzor systematically found violations in OOO Razryad in the Shilovsky district, where 17 people died. This was announced by the Telegram channel SHOT …

In 2015, violations of industrial safety requirements were found at the plant. In 2018, they pointed out the incorrect placement of explosives in the warehouse. In 2019, a part of the fire extinguishing system was found to be faulty in the workshop.

In 2021, Rostechnadzor again found violations in the placement of explosives.

According to the source, the management of Razryad LLC claims that the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations did not give them any instructions. According to them, the shortcomings pointed out by Rostekhnadzor were immediately corrected.

The production management suggested that the incident occurred due to a safety violation by employees. Some of them could have lit a cigarette or were not in overalls, due to which static electricity accumulated, and its discharge ignited the gunpowder.

Recall that an explosion in the Shilovsky region killed 17 people. A criminal case was initiated.