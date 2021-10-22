Virologist explains why the AY.4.2 strain recorded in Russia raises concerns among scientists – Gazeta.Ru

A new type of “delta” strain of coronavirus identified in the UK is causing concern among scientists, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, scientific director of the Atlas biomedical holding, Doctor of Biological Sciences Ancha Baranova told Gazeta.Ru.

“It is known for sure that the new variant arose against the background of the delta, and not separately, and this is alarming. It is also alarming that in the UK the virus was detected in certain areas, and not evenly, which indicates its active spread among people who communicate with each other, ”she said.

The AY.4.2 strain is 10-15% more infectious than the standard “delta”, the expert continued.

“Such conclusions are made on the basis of an analysis of the 6% incidence in Britain, which occurred precisely because of this virus. However, such a sample is not enough to draw a conclusion about the high infectivity of the strain in relation to its predecessors, and even more so about its evasion from antibodies. We need research in the laboratory, and that will take time, ”she explained.

In the United States, the AY.4.2 strain has also been recorded in isolated cases, but so far it has not raised concerns among the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Baranova said.

“There have also been cases of the virus in Israel: it turned out that a citizen from Moldova had brought it in. I think that within the next month it will become clear whether we should be afraid of a new version of the coronavirus, or whether it will disappear without a trace, ”she concluded.

Formerly the head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Kamil Khafizov reportedthat patients with COVID-19 caused by the AY.4.2 coronavirus strain were found in Russia.