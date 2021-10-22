Walmart has placed bitcoin terminals in dozens of chain stores

The largest American retailer Walmart offered customers the opportunity to buy bitcoin at several dozen US outlets. CoinDesk reports.

The sale of bitcoin is carried out through 200 Coinstar terminals located in the stores of the network.

“Coinstar has partnered with CoinMe to launch a pilot program to allow customers to buy bitcoin with cash,” said Molly Blakeman, director of communications at Walmart.

After depositing money in the terminal, the client receives a paper coupon with a code. He needs to register on the CoinMe wallet website and go through verification. The terminal charges a commission of 4% for buying bitcoin and 7% for exchanging cash, according to Coinstar’s website.

We will remind, in September in the media on behalf of Walmart, an announcement was spread that the retailer allegedly intends to integrate Litecoin. Both organizations later denied the news. Against this background, the price of the cryptocurrency rose by more than 35%, and then collapsed just as sharply.

Walmart opened a cryptocurrency product lead in August.

