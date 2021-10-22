Walmart stores started selling bitcoins :: RBC.Crypto

The sale of cryptocurrency is carried out as part of a pilot program through Coinstar terminals

American supermarket chain Walmart has begun offering customers the option to buy bitcoin, CoinDesk reports. The journalist of the publication personally made sure that the service was working by buying a cryptocurrency at one of the points of the network in Pennsylvania.

The sale of cryptocurrency is carried out through Coinstar terminals. Walmart’s chief communications officer, Molly Blakeman, explained that this is a pilot project by Coinstar in partnership with Coinme. In total, Walmart stores have 200 terminals for buying cryptocurrency.

After depositing the bills, the machine issues a coupon. After that, the buyer must register on the Coinme website, go through the KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure, after which he can use the coupon. The terminal charges a commission of 4% and 7% for cash exchange.

A CoinDesk source said that Walmart did not make an official announcement of the sale of cryptocurrency in its stores after fake news about Litecoin support appeared in September. Then false information was published even in the official account of the Litecoin Foundation, which led to increased volatility in the market.

