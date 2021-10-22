Warner Bros. ready to shoot the fifth part of the cult film

Part 5 requires director Lana Wachowski to want to return to the franchise again.

Warner Bros. are going well. The company has struck a balance between in-theater movie releases and digital releases. There are also many iconic franchises in her piggy bank that can be milked for a long time.

The heads of the Hollywood media giant were interviewed about which sequels will be released in the coming years. In particular, they are ready to start work on the fifth “Matrix”, if director Lana Wachowski wants to do it.

“Anytime Lana wants to make a film, we’re all ready,” WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff told Deadline.

The studio also plans to continue Dune, Suicide Squad and The Sopranos.

Coming Out and Exhausted: Lilly Wachowski Explains Why She Doesn’t Shoot Matrix 4Lana Wachowski is working on the fourth part of the cult franchise, and her sister was left on the sidelines.

Recall that in 2019, director Lana Wachowski, without the participation of her sister, decided to create the fourth film “The Matrix”, which received the subtitle “Resurrection”. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith returned to their iconic roles in the film. It will be released in Russian cinemas on December 16, 2021.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.