Waste from the Vostochny cosmodrome was found in the Khorolsky district (VIDEO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Another batch of waste from the Vostochny cosmodrome was found in the village of Yaroslavsky, Khorolsky district. The head of the village was already at the scene, now she is preparing a letter to the police for further investigation. This was announced on Friday, October 22, by the government of the Primorsky Territory.

On Saturday early in the morning, the Minister of Natural Resources of the Primorsky Territory Konstantin Andronovich and the specialists of the department will arrive in the village. The results of the on-site inspection will be promptly reported.

As the head of the Khorolsky district, Aleksey Gubaidullin, specified, the police have been stationed at the place where the bags are stored.

The VL.ru source reports that the marked big bags were seen at the waste storage site of the Yaroslavsky GOK and it belongs to the same Sistema LLC. The cargo was brought on October 22 early in the morning on two cargo platforms.

Recall that 100 tons of pesticides were brought from the Amur region to Primorye from the Vostochny cosmodrome and another 900 tons should be brought. According to the terms of reference, waste of II and III hazard class is subject to disposal. The regional government said it was not aware of these plans and intends to find legal grounds to send the cargo back.

The entrepreneur was sent a decision to terminate the lease agreement for a plot in the village of Zapadnoye unilaterally. The company’s activities were suspended by court.