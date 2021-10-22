“We’ll take action soon.” Eco-activist spoke about new correspondence with Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio told an eco-activist from Yakutia Rosa Dyachkovskaya that his charitable foundation is studying the situation with forest fires in Siberia and “will take action soon.” On July 15, Dyachkovskaya wrote about this on her instagram page.

The activist claims that she re-entered into correspondence with the American actor; DiCaprio wrote to her on Instagram and asked how things were going. She posted a screenshot of this correspondence.

Update. Dyachkovskaya removed the post from Instagram. She told SakhaDay that she deleted the correspondence at the request of DiCaprio himself. “He would not want the dialogue to be published,” the eco-activist replied to the publication.

“Today Leo is active on Instagram, wrote to me how things are going, I said that all the news in Russia is about him now. He said that he was aware of this, his Foundation is investigating the case of fires in Siberia and will soon take action, ”said Dyachkovskaya.

On July 12, the eco-activist said she was able to contact the Hollywood actor on Instagram. She wrote to him directly and tagged DiCaprio under the hashtags #saveyakutia and #yakutiaonfire. As Dyachkovskaya said, three days later the actor drew attention to this and answered her.

Deputy Minister of Ecology, Nature Management and Forestry of Yakutia Sergei Sivtsev said that the republic’s authorities would be able to solve the problem with forest fires without Hollywood stars. “Let DiCaprio come to visit, and we will put out the fires somehow ourselves,” Sivtsev quoted Channel Five.

As of July 14, there were 316 wildfires in Yakutia. In the evening of that day, the situation worsened in the Mirny district.

#fires

Photo: screenshot of the correspondence from the Instagram of Rosa Dyachkovskaya